Alice M. Futey
Alice M. Futey, age 72, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born June 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Clara (Peters) Comer. For 15 years, Alice was the office manager for Rowe Collision. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, OSU Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Eric) Filzer; grandchildren, Jaime Filzer and Kaitlyn Filzer (Steven Dajnowicz); siblings, Richard (Beverly) Comer, James (Barbara) Comer, and Jerri "Coookie" Rizzo; sister-in-law, Janet Comer; many beloved nieces and nephews; and furry friend, "Bella". She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Robert Comer; sister, Candance Ramsey; and nephew, Richard Comer III.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, February 28 from 2-8 pm and Friday, March 1 from 10 am-12 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Alice will be Friday, March 1 at 12 pm in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019