Alice M. Lohmeyer
Alice M. Lohmeyer, 84, of Toledo, died September 18, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. She was born on October 23, 1934, in Toledo to Emil (Helen Skiles) Krieg, both of whom have preceded her in death. Alice was employed with Lutheran Home as a nurse's aide. She married Edward E. "Sonny" Lohmeyer on April 1, 1952, in Toledo. Edward preceded her in death in 2004. Alice grew up on Norwalk Street and later in life moved in with her daughter Becky on Esther Street, both in Toledo. She loved to read, go camping, and had fun with the whole family when they all got together.
Alice is survived by her children, Edward (Arnita) Lohmeyer, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Hartford, Mary (J.R.) Hatfield, and Michael (Sue) Lohmeyer, all of Toledo; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter (Joann) Krieg, Earl Krieg, Kenny (Johnnie) Krieg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. "Sonny" Lohmeyer; parents; daughter, Sandra Jean Lohmeyer; sisters, Gerty (Walt) Sampsel, Marylou Contreras, Ruth Krieg; brother, Lawrence Krieg; sisters-in-law, Joann Krieg, and Marsha Krieg.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel, with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019