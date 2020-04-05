|
|
Alice M. Malik
Alice M. Malik, 96, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on March 22, 1924, in Toledo to Aloysius and Anna (Knapik) Kaifasz.
Alice attended Libbey High School and was employed at Acklin Stamping for 22 years, as well as, a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish.
She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching sports and her backyard pool with all family members.
Alice is survived by her son, Marvin (Diana); daughter in law, Janet Malik; grandson, Ken; granddaughter, Julie (Milan) Parikh and two great granddaughters, Alexa and Samantha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Robert J. Malik; brothers, Joseph (Martha) Kaifas, Stanley (Eleanor) Kaifas; sisters, Stephanie (Chester) Szkatulski, Sophie (John) Frankevic and Jean (Stanley) Puszukiewicz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Care Center, from the Heart Care Services, as well as, Guardian Angels Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private for the family. Her family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020