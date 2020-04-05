Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Malik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Malik


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. Malik Obituary
Alice M. Malik

Alice M. Malik, 96, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on March 22, 1924, in Toledo to Aloysius and Anna (Knapik) Kaifasz.

Alice attended Libbey High School and was employed at Acklin Stamping for 22 years, as well as, a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching sports and her backyard pool with all family members.

Alice is survived by her son, Marvin (Diana); daughter in law, Janet Malik; grandson, Ken; granddaughter, Julie (Milan) Parikh and two great granddaughters, Alexa and Samantha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Robert J. Malik; brothers, Joseph (Martha) Kaifas, Stanley (Eleanor) Kaifas; sisters, Stephanie (Chester) Szkatulski, Sophie (John) Frankevic and Jean (Stanley) Puszukiewicz.

The family would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Care Center, from the Heart Care Services, as well as, Guardian Angels Home Health Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private for the family. Her family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -