Alice M. Steep
Alice M. Steep, 71, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Otterbein of Pemberville. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 15, 1948 to Vincent and Agnes (Lingrish) Howard. Shortly after graduating from Lake High School in 1967, she would marry the love of her life, Ronald Steep who preceded her in death. Earlier in life she worked at DC Ranch and as a cook for Oakleaf Village of Sylvania, but most recently at The Laundry. Alice enjoyed cooking, shopping and attending all of her grandkids activities and events. She was an extremely hard worker always wanting to provide for her family. Her selflessness and positive attitude was what set her apart from all others. Alice had a heart of gold and will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Alice is survived by her sons, Michael Steep, Ross (Stephanie) Steep; grandchildren, Luke David, Brody Michael, Alexa Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and brother, James Howard.
A memorial service will be held at Mainstreet Church, 5465 Moline-Martin Rd., Walbridge, Ohio, on Monday, December 9, 2019 where the family will greet friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of memorial services at 6:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in Alice's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Class of 1967 for their love and support and the caregivers at Otterbein and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care. Alice's family would also like to express their gratitude to the management at Walnut Hills for blessing her with a wonderful place to live for the past 40 years. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019