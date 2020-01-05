Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. White


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. White Obituary
Alice M. White

Alice M. White, 79, of Lambertville, MI, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in her home. Born October 23, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Eileen (Howard) Stobinski. She attended Banner Oak School in Temperance and then graduated from Bedford High School n 1958. She married Paul V. White on December 13, 1959 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Alice was a custodian for Bedford Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1998.

She is survived by her loving children, Colleen (Danny) Humes and Paul (Stacy) White; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Scott and Dennis, twin brothers, Ed and Ray and 3 grandchildrens, Cotey White Shelbey White and Nicholas White.

A gathering will be held from 3-7 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. (Great Lakes Hospice).

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -