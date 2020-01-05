|
Alice M. White
Alice M. White, 79, of Lambertville, MI, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, in her home. Born October 23, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Eileen (Howard) Stobinski. She attended Banner Oak School in Temperance and then graduated from Bedford High School n 1958. She married Paul V. White on December 13, 1959 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Alice was a custodian for Bedford Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1998.
She is survived by her loving children, Colleen (Danny) Humes and Paul (Stacy) White; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Scott and Dennis, twin brothers, Ed and Ray and 3 grandchildrens, Cotey White Shelbey White and Nicholas White.
A gathering will be held from 3-7 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. (Great Lakes Hospice).
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020