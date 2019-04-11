Alice Mae (Parker) Geiser



Alice Mae Geiser, age 82, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at Blissfield Place Assisted Living in Blissfield, Michigan, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. She was born December 7, 1936 in Wauseon, Ohio to William James and Lona Ellen (Perry) Parker. Alice graduated from Fulton Centralized in Ai. On October 16, 1954, she married Marvin Geiser. Marvin preceded her in death on January 24, 2017.



Alice worked for Macy's Department Store and was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church. Alice was known as having a green thumb. She enjoyed flower gardening and tending to her house plants.



Alice will be missed by her daughters, Linda (Robert) Loar and Sandra Roughton; son, Stephen Geiser; grandchildren, R. Scott (Rachael) Loar, Ryan Loar, Crystal (Clint) Melton, Brittany Roughton, Adam (Lainie) Geiser and Miranda Geiser; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane (Roy) Hockman and Lois (Everett) Pass; sisters-in-law, Sharon Parker and LuAnn Greene; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband of 62 years, Marvin, Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Perry Parker.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joanie Schilling officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Maumee United Methodist Church.



