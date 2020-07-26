Alice Marie BrownAlice Marie Brown, age 96, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to her Heavenly Father on July 22, 2020, in the care of St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio and her husband, Loren.Alice attended Raymer Elementary and Morrison R. Waite High School. She worked as an elevator operator in downtown Toledo and for the Ray-Ev Beauty Salon in Oregon, Ohio.Alice was known for her inner spirit and quiet prayer. She taught her family the importance of the Christian faith through her love, prayer before bedtime, and her personal Bible study. Alice, Loren, and their family were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Toledo.Throughout her life, Alice showed her compassion for others with her strength, comforting and nurturing her family's needs before her own. She had a humble sense of humor that family and friends could easily witness in her beautiful blushing moments.Alice was a wonderful cook, giving credit to her mother's and mother-in-law's recipes. She loved to bake pies and cookies and was a master at creating dinner from previous meals. Her family always knew breakfast and dinner would be ready before and after work and school. Her family praised and loved her homemade potato, macaroni, and Jell-O salads, along with her creamy coleslaw.The family experienced Alice's love and devotion through her time decorating the home during the holidays. She was always present for her children's and grand children's events. Alice enjoyed reading, traveling the country to see friends and family, sewing, word puzzles and games. She especially enjoyed playing cards with the family, and you didn't want to sit to her right playing Euchre. Alice loved growing and receiving flowers. But she wasn't a big fan of once growing Canadian Hybrids (watermelon plants) that was her husband's backyard joke.Alice was a beautiful gift of life to her husband, family, friends and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Leona (Trautman) Stribrny; and daughters, Nan Brown and Sandra Parks; and son-in-law, John Mazurowski. Alice is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Loren; daughters, Deborah Mazurowski and Dianna (Frank) Curtis; sons, John (Judy) Brown, Kemneth Brown, Joseph (Sherrie) Brown, and Loren (Stacey) Brown; son-in-law, Bruce Parks; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.The family would like to express appreciation to Sister Joy, Greg, and the staff of St. Clare Commons for their love, care and devotion to Alice and Loren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and will follow a 9:30 a.m. viewing as you enter the church of Saint John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, Ohio. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Toledo, immediately following services. (Masks are required with social distancing)In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in honor of Alice Brown to Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571.To leave a special message for Alice's family, please visit