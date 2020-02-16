|
Alice Marie Oberly
Alice Marie (Durney) Oberly, longtime resident of Toledo, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on February 8, 2020. Born July 27, 1922 in Willoughby, Ohio, Alice met her beloved husband, Robert, at Waite High School in 1939. They were married on May 24, 1941 and reared seven children during their 62-year marriage. She was a lifelong homemaker and entrepreneur who worked side-by-side with her husband for over 40 years. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her sons James, Keith, and Roger. Her remaining family, Sharon L. Rogge (Bill), Robert H. Oberly, Jr. (Sue), Bonnie K. Murdock (Nick), Rebecca L. Bennett (Tim); 8 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren, miss her greatly, but have joy that she is finally home. Most of all, Alice will be remembered for her strong faith, her wonderful baking skills, and artistic talents. She provided countless gifts of ceramics, quilts, and blankets to her family and for her churches homeless mission until her death. Alice was a 60-year member of Messiah Lutheran Church and transitioned to Point Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL when she moved to live with her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Tim. A viewing (10:00 a.m.) and funeral service (11:00 a.m.) will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 4703 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH, 43611. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Messiah Missions Fund. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020