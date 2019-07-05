(News story) Alice Marie Schmucker, one-time owner of the iconic Schmucker's Restaurant and an avid Christian and volunteer for church and community groups, died June 28 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was 87.



She suffered from dementia for the last four months of her life, her son Douglas said.



Mrs. Schmucker, whose maiden name was Gautsche, owned the Schmucker's Restaurant on Reynolds Road since her husband, Alan Schmucker, died in 2000 and left her the popular family diner, which offers home-style food.



Early in her marriage she was a waitress and a pie baker at the restaurant, her son said. She was married in 1952.



Mrs. Schmucker also volunteered for Toledo Mennonite Church and Sunshine Children's Home, her son said.



In retirement she continued to volunteer for the church, teaching Sunday School, visiting the sick, taking food to the needy, serving snacks to children, and preparing meals for church gatherings.



"Everyone that met her experienced her love of God through her infectious smile, hugs, and joy for life," Mr. Schmucker said. "When she heard about someone in need, she would be the first to volunteer to help by providing food or anything else they might need."



He remembered how she gave up the family holiday meal to a family in need on Thanksgiving in 1970, and her own family ended up getting burgers and fries at a diner down the street from her church.



Once she helped someone she would then keep checking in on them - sometimes years later - to see if they needed more assistance until she was sure they were okay, he said.



Mrs. Schmucker was born Oct. 1, 1931, on an Amish-Mennonite family's farm near Archbold, Ohio, to Oscar and Herma Gautsche. She was the fourth of seven children.



She was raised at the farm, graduating in 1949 from Pettisville High School in Pettisville, Ohio.



In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, bird-watching, and hiking, especially in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.



Most recently, when she was in her late 70 and early 80s, she experienced skydiving, motorcycle-riding, and zip-lining, her son said.



Mrs. Schmucker was a longtime member of Toledo Mennonite Church.



Surviving are her sons, Timothy and Douglas Schmucker; daughter, Judith Schmucker; sisters, Mary Diller, Glenda Hurst, and Pat Hammer; brother, Dale Gautsche; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Toledo Mennonite Church, 5501 Nebraska Ave.



A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, immediately followed by lunch at about 12:30 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to Mennonite Central Committee or Sunshine Children's Home.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on July 5, 2019