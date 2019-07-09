Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Alice Marjorie Evanoff


1936 - 2019
Alice Marjorie Evanoff Obituary
Alice Marjorie Evanoff

Alice Marjorie Evanoff, age 83, a lifelong resident of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away July 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Care Center. She was born March 15, 1936 in Point Place, OH to Henry and Lauretta (Diefenthaler) Palmiter. Alice was a 1954 graduate of Waite High School where she was a majorette. As vice president of her class, she served on the organizing committees for her class reunions. Alice was employed by the Toledo Board of Education for 25 years as a teacher's aide at Riverside Elementary. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling with her husband. Alice was a very proud mother and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard "Dick" Evanoff; children, Thomas (Andreea) Lee, Amy (Ronald Thornton) Lee, and Kenneth (Jean) Lee; step-children, Mark (Betsy) Evanoff and Laura Evanoff of Louisville, KY; granddaughter, Stephanie (Thomas) Fox and great-granddaughter, Alice Mae Fox of Redbourn St. Albans, UK; and nieces and nephew, Alan, Jeanette, and Susan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Palmiter.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2-5 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service will follow at 5 pm in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Point Place United Church of Christ. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019
