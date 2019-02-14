|
|
Alice Patricia (McNulty) Rose
Alice Patricia (McNulty) Rose, died February 10, 2019. She was born August 17, 1929, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Patrick and Alice (Lyons) McNulty. She married Dale E. Rose, Sr. on July 24, 1954, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include son, Dale E. Rose, Jr., Wayne; daughter-in-law, Lana Rose, Wayne; two grandchildren, Mathew Crone and Tricia (Crone) Davis and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Margaret Schattel and Richard McNulty and a daughter, Kathy Crone.
She was a managing cosmetologist since 1949 and was employed by RCA/Harris Corp, retiring in 1994. Her memberships included the American Legion, the Moose and she held life memberships in the VFW and DAV, all in Findlay.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019