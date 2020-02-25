|
Alice Smith Kells
Alice Ruth McDonald Smith Kells died February 22, 2020. She was born February 24, 1922 to Roscoe Conklin and Pearl (Duvaull) McDonald in St. Louis, MO. She was an only child. Alice was a good student, graduating from Stowe Teachers College in St. Louis, where she was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She later completed her Masters degree in psychology at St. Louis University. She taught elementary school in St. Louis, junior high school science classes in Camden, NJ and Levittown, NJ, eventually becoming the school psychologist.
Alice married Arthur Leon Smith, Jr. They had 2 daughters, Colette and Annette. The family moved to Camden, New Jersey and later to Levittown. In the 1960s, they both were active in the Burlington County Human Relations Council. As a family, they were passionate about Housing and Civil Rights, participating in the March on Washington. After Arthur died, Alice married Francis Joseph Kells, Jr. He also preceded her in death. Frank and Alice moved to Toledo, Ohio in their later years, residing at Swan Creek Retirement Village.
Alice is survived by her daughters Colette Yvonne Smith-Strong of Brisbane, Australia and Annette Boucher of Toledo; grandchildren Vivian Lorraine (Chris) Whitehead, and George Corbett Boucher; and great grandson Nathan Whitehead.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, February 27 from 9-11 a.m., with the funeral ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio.
