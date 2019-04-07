Alice "Mary" Vargyas



Alice "Mary" Vargyas, age 92, passed away on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 4, 1926 to the late Henry and Alice (Jennings) Gomoll in Supply, Oklahoma.



Alice Mary's name should have been Mary Alice. However, the Doctor who delivered her switched the names and her legal name became Alice Mary. She attended the former Libbey High. During the depression she worked to help with the finances of her family. She also took on the responsibility of her younger sister, Shirley, tending to her as she worked as a waitress. Mary met her husband Julius while working at Dohler Jarvis. Julius introduced himself as Julius Caesar (which was not his real name). Mary and Julius married in 1945. She enjoyed her family, traveling, boating, gambling trips with her sisters, bowling and was always ready to go wherever you wanted to go. Mary was a member of the Libbey Glass Golden Emblems, Jeep Retirees and Cooley Canal Ladies Auxiliary.



Mary is survived by her sons, Ronald (Kathy) and John (Debbie); daughters, Darlene (Larry) Paul, Mary Ann (Bill) Keller and Linda (Jeff) Barlage; sister, Shirley Babcock; sister –in-law, Irene Goodwin; brother-in-law, Andy Varygas; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Mary was preceded by her parents; husband of 60 years, Julius; son, Gary; great-grandchildren, Jake and James Blazevich and Logan Barlage; brothers, Henry, Raymond and Arthur Gomoll.



The family would like to thank all of the loving and caring staff at Lakes of Monclova and Ohio Living Hospice of Toledo, especially Lolita Cutter "The Lady", who all showed tender care and love to Mary.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. The burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family requests memorials be made to: Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.



To leave condolences for Mary's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.



