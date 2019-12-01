|
Alicia L. "Lish" Nicholson
Alicia L. Nicholson, 92, of Temperance, MI, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born January 21, 1927, in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Peck) Sayre. She married RJ Nicholson on January 30, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2007. Alicia was a hospital aid for The Toledo Hospital for 15 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Toledo. She loved baking and crafting and spending time with her family.
Alicia is survived by her loving children, Darryl (Janis) Nicholson and Connie (Jeffery) Barron; son-in-law, Terry White; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband R.J., and daughter, Wendy; and her sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
Memorials may be made Promedica Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019