Alicia (nee: Vidal) Villanueva
Passed away November 7, 2020. Age 78. Proud and loving mother of Manuel Villanueva (Bunchabanan Issarusumaneechot). Beloved daughther of the late Abelardo and Consuelo Vidal and sister of Abelardo Vidal. Alicia earned her Master's Degree from Bowling Green State University and had a long career in social work and mental health. She helped countless people in the Toledo, Ohio and Monroe County, Michigan communities where she worked in various capacities such as probation officer and social worker. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com