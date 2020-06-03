Aline S. Bick
Aline S. Bick, age 71, of Toledo, passed away May 30, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Aline was born January 11, 1949 in Toledo to William Carl and Mildred (Williams) Gilley. She was a 1967 graduate of Waite High School and attended University of Toledo. She was employed as a clerk at The Lion's Store and UT Bookstore and was also a paraprofessional in special education for over 25 years for Toledo Public Schools before her retirement. Aline was a member of Regina Coeli Church. Aline was known as the "Cake Lady" to many, for baking and decorating cakes for all occasions. Her smile would light up a room, everyone she met would consider her a friend.
In addition to her parents, Aline was also preceded in death by her son, Douglas P. Bick. She is survived by her husband of more then 51 years, Peter Bick; children, Patricia (Brian) Baddour, Michael Bick, Dennis (Beth) Bick; grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicole Baddour, Jacob and Andrew Bick; siblings, LaDonna Stranahan, Gary (Nan) Gilley, Virginia Forney, Roger (Joan) Gilley. She was an aunt, great-aunt, and cousin to many; role-model, mother-figure, and friend to countless others.
The family will receive guests Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3 - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Final Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Celebration at 10:00 a.m. in Regina Coeli Church, Kotz Hall 530 Regina Pkwy. (All guidelines with respect to public gatherings, masks and social distancing will be enforced).
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Aline's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.