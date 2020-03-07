|
|
Alix D. (Blumberg) Greenblatt
Alix D. (Blumberg) Greenblatt passed away at age 74 on March 5, 2020. A lifelong Toledoan, Alix was born to Rosalind (Greenspoon) and Dave Blumberg on May 7, 1945. While volunteering for Women's American ORT in August of 1970, she attended a singles party hoping to recruit new members; instead, she met fellow University of Toledo graduate Dick Greenblatt. A year later, they were married.
Devoted to her family and community, Alix was a wonderful mother to Mark and Dana, as well as Mark's wife Denise, and an adoring Granzz to Cayden and Max, with constant encouragement and near perfect attendance at her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and theatrical productions. She served her community as a volunteer with many organizations, among them The Victory Center, Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure (which she chaired in 2005), and Rotary Club of Sylvania (which elected her as its first female president). Alix was President of Sylvania Schools Board of Education for the groundbreaking of Timberstone Junior High in 1996. In 1999, she joined U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur on Project Interchange, a seminar in the Middle East, where they met separately with Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat and, as the Congresswoman recalls, Alix left a little early so she could celebrate her and Dick's anniversary. Alix's lifelong service to her community was recognized with the Harry Levison Young Leadership Award in 1977, the Sylvania Academic Excellence Foundation Legacy Award in 2016, and countless others in between.
Though she spent most of her professional career in the non-profit world as Executive Director of Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and later Executive Director of Toledo Jewish Community Center, Alix also co-owned Tiny Doubles photography studio in the 1990s. Her legacy as a photographer can be found in thousands of lucite statues, as well as the photo-journals she and Dick kept as they traveled to all seven continents, including a very special trip to Israel in 2011 with the Toledo Rockets Women's Basketball team.
Alix loved hosting holiday dinners for her large extended family and Toledo area newcomers who became like family. She enjoyed making "puppy chow" candy clusters for any and all occasions, keeping gluten-free goodies on hand for those with allergies, and attempting but never quite perfecting Jell-O molds. She was a whiz at solving jigsaw puzzles and an avid game player, be it card games, word games, backgammon, mahjong, tennis or golf. She will be remembered for her compassion, warmth, strength, leadership, humor, unique taste in lawn art, and reading a book in her seat behind the bench at Rocket basketball games while Dick watched the action -- except for the time Women's Head Coach Mark Ehlen ripped it out of her hands and told her to pay attention.
The family thanks Promedica Hospice for their care and comfort in Alix's final days, as well as the nursing and therapy teams at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania for their kind attentiveness both recently and during Alix's physical rehabilitation last year. Alix is pre-deceased by her micro-preemie grandson Jonah, whom she promised to find and spoil in the next life. She is survived by Dick, Dana, Mark, Denise, Cayden and Max; brother and sister-in-law, Al and Mike Blumberg; and generations of cousins descended from Bubby Greenspoon. Funeral services will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel (6525 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, OH 43560 / 419-517-8400 / www.cbitoledo.org) at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo Alix D. Greenblatt Memorial Fund (6465 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, OH 43560 / 419-885-4461 / www.jewishtoledo.org), Congregation B'nai Israel, or the .
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020