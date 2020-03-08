|
(News story) Alix D. Greenblatt, a leader as a volunteer, on the Sylvania school board, and in the Jewish community, died Thursday in hospice care at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. She was 74.
She had cancer for more than a year, her husband, Dick Greenblatt, said. Long before her own illness, she organized fund-raising events for the Victory Center, which helps cancer patients and survivors and their families. She was chairman of the 2005 Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure.
Mrs. Greenblatt grew up in Toledo's Jewish community - in her earliest childhood, on Warren Street near downtown. While a University of Toledo student, she was an assistant to the director of the Jewish Federation. She was a volunteer for Women's American ORT, part of a "global education network driven by Jewish values," according to the organization's website.
She was executive director for several years in the 1990s of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, after a director left. She had the same role later for a time at the Jewish Community Center.
"She was always about building things for the future, for her children, for all of our children, for future generations," said Stephen Rothschild, executive director since July, 2019, of the Jewish Federation. "She was willing to answer the call when the community needed help. Nobody knew the community better than Alix. She had a steady hand and a warm heart."
He added: "There was no nonsense. She didn't put on any airs about anything. She was authentic."
On the first two nights of Passover, she invited to her Seder table family and extended family, but also friends of family, and those new to the community.
"That was her essence," her husband said. "She loved people, and she brought out the best in people."
Mrs. Greenblatt was a former president of the Sylvania Board of Education on which she served from January, 1994, through December, 1997. As her term ended, she told The Blade's Chase Clements that she did not run for the board until her youngest graduated. She wanted to represent all students, not just one.
Her advice to new board members: "You represent two constituencies - you represent the taxpayers of the district and you have to spend the money they give you wisely, and you also represent those 8,000 students.
"The taxpayers can vote you in or out and vote levies up or down, but the students have no voice except through you as board members," Mrs. Greenblatt said then. "You can't be a total advocate for either side of the equation, and if you lose sight of one at the expense of the other, the whole community loses."
Mrs. Greenblatt, in the 2000s, served as chairman of a committee to redraw elementary school attendance boundaries.
Brad Rieger, a former Sylvania superintendent, said Mrs. Greenblatt was thoughtful, tough minded when required, and compassionate.
"There are always challenging issues, and Alix was able to take in different perspectives and listen, but make decisions based on what's best for the students and the school district as a whole," Mr. Rieger said.
"One-on-one and in small groups, she was very direct, and you knew where you stood," Mr. Rieger said. "You could trust what Alix said. You might not agree sometimes, but you always knew why she made a certain decision."
She formerly was a Sylvania Township representative to the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District Board, was an Ohio Reads tutor at Highland Elementary School, and volunteered at what is now ProMedica Flower Hospital. She'd been president of the Sylvania Rotary Club.
She served in the late 1990s on the Toledo Board of Community Relations.
She was born May 7, 1945, to Rosalind and Dave Blumberg. She was a 1963 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Toledo. She had a bachelor's degree in speech.
Photography was a pastime and became a business. For several years in the early 1990s she co-owned Tiny Doubles, which created three dimensional photo sculptures in clear acrylic.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Greenblatt, whom she married Aug. 29, 1971; daughter, Dana Greenblatt; son, Mark Greenblatt; brother, Al Blumberg, and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Congregation B'nai Israel, Sylvania Township, where she was a member. Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Alix D. Greenblatt Memorial Fund at the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo; Congregation B'nai Israel, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2020