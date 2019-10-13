|
(News story) Allan D. Loeffler, a banker for the former Ohio Citizens, who in a career shift became a real estate broker with a specialty in properties much like the Hillsdale County lakefront place he made home, died Tuesday at Lakes of Sylvania in Sylvania Township. He was 89.
He developed complications after falling and breaking a hip, his daughter Jackie Merritt said. He and his late wife, Marilyn, moved about three years ago to Sylvania to be close to family. They moved in the late 1970s from West Toledo to Carpenter Lake near Reading, Mich.
He opened Universal One Real Estate in Reading, Mich., and eventually had a branch in northeast Indiana and another in Temperance. His wife served as bookkeeper and business manager.
"He could tell you how deep every [Hillsdale County] lake was, what kind of fish were in it," his daughter said.
By June, 1998, Mr. Loeffler told The Blade then, he had 8 to 10 prospects a week looking for a cabin or second home on a lake - and Hillsdale has about 100 lakes. The economic boom of the late 1990s brought affluence to some urban dwellers, who found willing sellers about 90 minutes away. Most lakeside homes were on the market for less than 30 days, with the majority of buyers being from Toledo and northern Ohio, he said.
Some buyers started with a weekend place - two bedrooms and a bath - and four or six years later moved to larger digs.
"For some cottage owners, even when they factor in insurance and fix-up costs, payments, they still come out ahead or at least even," Mr. Loeffler said in 1998. "When they sell it, it often doesn't cost them a penny."
He enjoyed lakefront living, daughter Robin Togni said, and "he wanted other people to have that same feeling, coming from the city and coming to the country and realizing how beautiful it is."
Daughter Ms. Merritt - a real estate agent whom Mr. Loeffler trained - recalled a friend who compared her father to the James Stewart character in 'It's A Wonderful Life,' "finding people homes, making their dreams come true, having a home on the lake.
"He was very patient," Ms. Merritt said. "In real estate you have to be able to deal with a lot of different personalities and not get upset. You have to be able to explain things."
He'd been an officer of Ohio Citizens Trust Co., which hired him in 1958. During his career there, he served as a branch manager, including of the office at the Owens-Illinois Inc. headquarters building, then at St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue.
As a sidelight, he worked at Raceway Park in Toledo and later at Glendale Downs in Hillsdale.
"He would count the money and make sure it all balanced," Ms. Merritt said.
His daughter Rae formed two bands, the Travelers, and Shout!, a Beatles tribute band in which she played George for a time. Mr. Loeffler served as booking agent and manager of the band, which played across Michigan and northwest Ohio, but also had engagements across the United States and in Canada.
He was born May 22, 1930, to Ruby and Clarence Loeffler. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
He and the former Marilyn Barrow married Sept. 9, 1950. She died Sept. 2, 2019. Their daughter Wendy Rae Loeffler died in 2003.
Surviving are his daughters Jackie Merritt, Vickie Purcell and Robin Togni; three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer-West Sylvania Chapel, where the family will receive guests after 11 a.m.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 13, 2019