Allan "Paul" FletcherAllan "Paul" Fletcher, age 79, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Toronto, Ontario Canada, on May 8, 1941, to the late Norman and Helen Fletcher.Left to cherish Paul's memory is his wife, of 37 years, Barbara (Pigott) Fletcher; sister-in-laws, Sharon (Melvin) DuBry and Norine (Richard) Burr; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his children, Michael and Diane. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Norman R. Fletcher; sister-in-law, Nancy Hammer; and cousin, Alen Schloz.Paul worked at Owens Illinois/Teckneglass as a lab technician/lab supervisor for over 35 years retiring in 1996.He scuba dived for many years with the Toledo Submariners and formed many life long friendships. Paul would dive anywhere he could. He attended many Weak Signal Shows with his nephew Rich, along with going to the shooting range. Paul and Barb enjoyed boating in his Carver Mariner on the Great Lakes and was a member of Harbor View Yacht Club for 30 plus years. Paul always looked forward to the summer vacations with the members, the "chit chat" at the club, the Wednesday dinners, and working on the boat with his nephew Joe. He loved his nights at home watching movies and was avid wine connoisseur.A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Paul's family please visit our website.