Allan "Paul" Fletcher
1941 - 2020
Allan "Paul" Fletcher

Allan "Paul" Fletcher, age 79, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Toronto, Ontario Canada, on May 8, 1941, to the late Norman and Helen Fletcher.

Left to cherish Paul's memory is his wife, of 37 years, Barbara (Pigott) Fletcher; sister-in-laws, Sharon (Melvin) DuBry and Norine (Richard) Burr; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his children, Michael and Diane. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Norman R. Fletcher; sister-in-law, Nancy Hammer; and cousin, Alen Schloz.

Paul worked at Owens Illinois/Teckneglass as a lab technician/lab supervisor for over 35 years retiring in 1996.

He scuba dived for many years with the Toledo Submariners and formed many life long friendships. Paul would dive anywhere he could. He attended many Weak Signal Shows with his nephew Rich, along with going to the shooting range. Paul and Barb enjoyed boating in his Carver Mariner on the Great Lakes and was a member of Harbor View Yacht Club for 30 plus years. Paul always looked forward to the summer vacations with the members, the "chit chat" at the club, the Wednesday dinners, and working on the boat with his nephew Joe. He loved his nights at home watching movies and was avid wine connoisseur.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Paul's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 28, 2020
Barb and family,
So sorry for your loss. Paul was quite an interesting individual from playing table tennis in lunchroom to discussing the author guy de maupassant of which with both had read. I enjoyed being his coworker for several decades and looked forward to his description of recent dives. Know you are in our prayers and look forward to celebrating his life at a later date.
Bill Blessing
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Barb I am so sorry for you loss. We have had so many memories together. Work, diving, boating, cards are just a few. I know life will be harder for you stay strong remember he's still in our hearts and memories.
Pete Kolasinski
Friend
