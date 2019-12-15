|
|
Allan J. Sacks
Allan Jay Sacks passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 84.
He was born in St. Louis Missouri to Jules and Loretta (Scissors) Sacks, attended high school at Southwest in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Tulane University where he was in Army ROTC and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He moved back to Kansas City, helped raise his family and later lived in Deerfield Beach, Florida and Toledo, Ohio.
He loved hockey, airplanes, trains, cruising, dogs, good food, collecting coins, golf, playing spades, and listening to out of town radio stations late at night.
Allan is survived by his wife of 36 years, June Bechthold; children, Murray (Lisa Landsman), Rob (Kelly), and Howard (Tanis Knelsen); step-children Mary (John) Casper and Jeff (Meghan) Bechthold; grandchildren, Jordan, Natalie (James Lipari), Kevin, Jacob, Lilah, Noah, and Rebecca Sacks; step-grandchildren, George and Estelle Casper, Adalaide and Emelia Bechthold and a host of grand-dogs.
Please help honor his memory by donating to 4Paws2Love (www.4paws2love.org/support.html) or your local animal rescue and foster organizations.
To leave a special message for Allan's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019