Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Sacks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan J. Sacks


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan J. Sacks Obituary
Allan J. Sacks

Allan Jay Sacks passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 84.

He was born in St. Louis Missouri to Jules and Loretta (Scissors) Sacks, attended high school at Southwest in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Tulane University where he was in Army ROTC and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He moved back to Kansas City, helped raise his family and later lived in Deerfield Beach, Florida and Toledo, Ohio.

He loved hockey, airplanes, trains, cruising, dogs, good food, collecting coins, golf, playing spades, and listening to out of town radio stations late at night.

Allan is survived by his wife of 36 years, June Bechthold; children, Murray (Lisa Landsman), Rob (Kelly), and Howard (Tanis Knelsen); step-children Mary (John) Casper and Jeff (Meghan) Bechthold; grandchildren, Jordan, Natalie (James Lipari), Kevin, Jacob, Lilah, Noah, and Rebecca Sacks; step-grandchildren, George and Estelle Casper, Adalaide and Emelia Bechthold and a host of grand-dogs.

Please help honor his memory by donating to 4Paws2Love (www.4paws2love.org/support.html) or your local animal rescue and foster organizations.

To leave a special message for Allan's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -