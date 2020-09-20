1/1
Allard Bernard DeRonge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allard Bernard DeRonge

04/25/1932 - 09/17/2020

Allard Bernard DeRonge, age 88, of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1932 to Frank and Hazel (Allard) DeRonge in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

Allard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He spent his career as a District Manager at Honeywell Information Systems. Allard worked hard to support his wife and 7 children. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, working in his vegetable garden, hunting, and fishing.

Allard is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; children, David, William, Daniel, Richard, Brenda; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved children, Deborah and Brian.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Social Distancing and masks required. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved