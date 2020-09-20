Allard Bernard DeRonge
04/25/1932 - 09/17/2020
Allard Bernard DeRonge, age 88, of Waterville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1932 to Frank and Hazel (Allard) DeRonge in Grosse Pointe, Michigan.
Allard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He spent his career as a District Manager at Honeywell Information Systems. Allard worked hard to support his wife and 7 children. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, working in his vegetable garden, hunting, and fishing.
Allard is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; children, David, William, Daniel, Richard, Brenda; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved children, Deborah and Brian.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Social Distancing and masks required. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com