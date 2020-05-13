Allen Blair CluckeyAllen Blair Cluckey, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in his home surrounded by his loving family as he wished on May 11th, 2020. He was able to die in his home thanks to Hospice and his own private nurses who happened to be his daughter and granddaughters. He was born on December 19th, 1936 in Bono, the youngest child of Emery and Elva Cluckey. On January 25th, 1958 he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Hartenfeld at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Jeffrey (Jan Schmidt) Cluckey, Mary Sue (Mark) Buehler, Thomas (Cindy) Cluckey and Angela (Russell) Fisher; along with 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. On the day after Mother's Day, he joined his sweet mother in Heaven.In addition to his quick wit, Allen was known for his love of the outdoors. Although he finished his career working with his son Tom at Alan Miller Jewelers, the bulk of his work life was spent on the Great Lakes as a commercial fisherman. His life was spent enjoying hunting, fishing, and trapping but he loved his family more than all of this. When age made his outdoor hobbies difficult, he looked forward to the near daily drives through Maumee Bay State Park that he took with the love of his life.A private service for family was held with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, or Echo Meadows Church of Christ.