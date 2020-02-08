|
Allen C. Stryker
Allen C. Stryker, 79, of Catawba Island, OH passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Fairview Hospital, Cleveland, OH. He was born September 20, 1940 in Lakewood, OH the son of Casey and Lucille (Burdge) Brzeski. He married Mildred Swan on December 17, 1971 and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2007. Al worked for The Toledo Blade Local 1135 Mailers Union and after retirement he was a Real Estate Agent for Jack Bradley Realty in Port Clinton. He enjoyed telling jokes, watching movies and he was an avid car and boat enthusiast. He was in the process of writing the book "Winds of Catawba."
Surviving are his daughters: Candice (Mike) Stryker-Irlbacher of Catawba Island; Kimberly Stryker of California; grandchildren: Tim (Kami) Garver of Los Lunas, NM, Matthew (Kat) Garver of Belen, NM. He was preceded in death by his son: Daniel Garver.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Catawba Island Fire & Rescue, 4730 E. Cemetery Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in The Blade on Feb. 8, 2020