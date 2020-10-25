Allen Dietz, II



Allen G. Dietz II, 59, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on October 18th, 2020. Allen was born on October 6th, 1961, in Springfield, OH, to Rev. Allen and Ruth Dietz. Graduated from Carmel High School in 1980. Enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing earlier in life. Jack of all trades by working at Amerisource, Schwans, and ending his career at Pilkington before retiring. He was an avid Steelers fan. His proudest achievement were his kids and grandkids.



Preceded in death by grandmothers, Stella Dietz and Marie Nestel. Survived by parents, Rev. Allen and Ruth Dietz; siblings, Andrew (Jill) Dietz, Aaron (Kristi) Dietz, Ruth (John) Nash; children, Jennifer (Aaron) Ilstrup, James (Nicole) Dietz, Julia Dietz and grandchildren, Adalynn, Weston, Urijah, Bexley, Reece, and Shaw.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in Allen's memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store