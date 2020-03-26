Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
4150 W. Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
View Map

Allen E. "Tony" McCulley


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen E. "Tony" McCulley Obituary
Allen "Tony" E. McCulley

Allen "Tony" E. McCulley, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 16, 1959, to the late Robert Savoy and Emma Jackson.

Tony attended Woodward HIgh School and worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Central Supply.

He leaves to cherish his memory; children, LaToneya (Terrell Tyree) McClain, Tyron (Shameka) McCulley and Kimora Knight; sisters, Brenda Teagle and Linda (Tony) Heckard; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving guests from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will be begin at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

To share memories and condolences with Tony's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -