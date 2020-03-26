|
|
Allen "Tony" E. McCulley
Allen "Tony" E. McCulley, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 16, 1959, to the late Robert Savoy and Emma Jackson.
Tony attended Woodward HIgh School and worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Central Supply.
He leaves to cherish his memory; children, LaToneya (Terrell Tyree) McClain, Tyron (Shameka) McCulley and Kimora Knight; sisters, Brenda Teagle and Linda (Tony) Heckard; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Family will be receiving guests from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will be begin at 12 Noon at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020