Allen Eugene Arbogast
Allen E. Arbogast age 73 of Sun City, AZ formerly of Toledo passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on August 30, 1946 to Albert and Audrey (Quate) Arbogast. Allen was a retired special agent with the Department of the Treasury.
Surviving is his two children, Brennan Arbogast and Lori (Micheal) Harrington; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alex, and Micah; brothers, Sky (Laurie) Arsinchuck and Dean (Sue) Arbogast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Noreen who passed away on October 6, 1988.
Friends and family will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., (West of Corey Rd.) Toledo on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Assumption, OH. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020