It is with great sadness that the family of Allen Herbert Leveton announces his passing. He was born on February 15, 1942 and died on July 8th, 2019 at the age of 77. Allen, the son of Isaac and Molly Leveton, was born in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Scott High School and The University of Toledo, achieving a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After a decade and a half at Roadway Express he spent the following 34 years as a salesman at Tools Unlimited.



As a lifelong member of Congregation Etz Chayim, he served as a religious leader (Gabbi) for over 30 years, attending services nearly every day. He was a lifelong fan of Cleveland sports teams including the Browns and Indians.



Surviving are his wife Elsa of 49 years; his daughter, Sara (Chris); son. Jay (Amy) and grandchildren, Rose, Gabriel, Samuel and Eli. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Philip and Morton and sister Shirley Hes.



The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides at Great Lakes Caring Hospice as well as the caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their excellent care and compassion.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Road with interment following at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio.



Donations in memory of Allen are suggested to Congregation Etz Chayim, 3853 Woodley Road, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or the ALS Society of Northern Ohio, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, Ohio 44131.



