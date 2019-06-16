Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Allen Jake Tavernier


Allen Jake Tavernier Obituary
Allen Jake Tavernier

Allen Jake Tavernier, age 54, of Holland, OH passed away unexpectedly June 11, 2019. He was born December 16, 1964 in Toledo to Allen and Donnajean (Booher) Tavernier.

Allen is survived by his wife, Diane Tavernier; sons, Jacob and Aiden Tavernier; parents, Allen (Mary) Tavernier and Donnajean Tavernier; sister, Sherry Tavernier; father-in-law, John (Debra) Zeno and mother-in-law, Jacqueline Zeno.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Allen's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
