Allen Jake Tavernier
Allen Jake Tavernier, age 54, of Holland, OH passed away unexpectedly June 11, 2019. He was born December 16, 1964 in Toledo to Allen and Donnajean (Booher) Tavernier.
Allen is survived by his wife, Diane Tavernier; sons, Jacob and Aiden Tavernier; parents, Allen (Mary) Tavernier and Donnajean Tavernier; sister, Sherry Tavernier; father-in-law, John (Debra) Zeno and mother-in-law, Jacqueline Zeno.
The family will receive guests Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019