Allen R. Bartlett
1944 - 2020
Allen R. Bartlett

Allen R. Bartlett, age 75, of Sylvania went home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Flower Hospital. He was born December 1, 1944 in Toledo to Allen R. and Barbara (Koch) Bartlett, Sr. Al spent most of his career as a systems analyst at Owens-Illinois and Tenneco. After retirement he found his most rewarding job as an associate at Walker Funeral Home. He and his wife, Sue enjoyed working as youth leaders at several churches. As an active member of Westgate Chapel he enjoyed singing in the choir for 25 years. He also enjoyed attending classic car shows and his annual Mudhens game with his sons and grandsons.

Preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Ray Bohnert, he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue (Gilchrist); sons, David (Tamara) and Mark (Shelly) Bartlett; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Ashlee, Jacob and Joshua Bartlett; and sister, Bonnie Bartlett.

Friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Wednesday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 3 at the Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Rd. Toledo, Ohio after 10 a.m. where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all times. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or the Cherry St. Mission. Also a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff on the 4th floor of Flower Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Westgate Chapel
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westgate Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
