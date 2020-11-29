1/1
Allen S. McLaughlin
1939 - 2020
Allen S. McLaughlin

Allen S. "Al" McLaughlin, age 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by loving family. He was born on August 8, 1939 to Oliver and Ruth McLaughlin in Toledo. Al graduated from Waite High School and the University of Toledo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Al was a prominent self-employed civil/structural engineer (P.E.) in the Toledo area for over 30 years. Projects he was passionate about included several for both the Toledo Zoo and the Metroparks. He was also licensed in the states of Michigan and Florida. Al enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing and being on the water. He loved dogs and also had several hobbies including bowling, golfing, softball, and billiards. Al looked forward to family gatherings where he liked playing euchre, the piano and the ukulele. His smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Al is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon; children, Lisa McLaughlin, Laura McLaughlin, Mike (Christy) McLaughlin and Lynn (Brian) Toma; grandchildren, Max and Mason McLaughlin; siblings, Marjorie (Chuck) Harman and Dave (Nancy) McLaughlin; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services for Al will be Private due to Covid. Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor's choice.

To leave a special message for Al's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
