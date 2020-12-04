(News story) Allen S. "Al" McLaughlin, a Vietnam War-era Army veteran who for at least three decades was in private practice as a structural engineer in Maumee, died Nov. 25 at his daughter Laura McLaughlin's home in Toledo. He was 81.
He had heart problems, said his wife of 57 years, Sharon McLaughlin.
Mr. McLaughlin, who held a University of Toledo bachelor's degree in civil engineering, retired about 2003, when he closed his business on Detroit Avenue in Maumee. In retirement, he occasionally did consulting jobs.
He was a member of American Society of Civil Engineers.
Mrs. McLaughlin said he often spoke passionately about his work.
"He took pride in what he did," she said. "He was dedicated to doing the right thing. He was very respected professionally and was always proud of his work."
Mr. McLaughlin has helped implement bridges and buildings projects for Metroparks Toledo and animal compounds projects for the Toledo Zoo, make structural accommodations for signs at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township, and with a roof project for the Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee.
His other career highlights included structural-engineering work on the Valentine Theatre and the Stranahan Theater as well as for Libbey Glass, Maumee Bay State Park, and the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
Born Aug. 8, 1939, in Toledo to Ruth and Oliver McLaughlin, Mr. McLaughlin graduated Waite High School in 1957 and then obtained a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo in 1963. He was soon commissioned as a second lieutenant to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He served stateside at what now is Homestead Air Reserve Base, near Homestead, Fla., where he was in charge of a medium-range surface-to-air missile unit until he was honorably discharged in 1965 with the rank of first lieutenant.
After being discharged, he came back to Toledo and married Sharon Altenbach later that year. They raised four children together.
Mrs. McLaughlin said he was a caring and fun-loving man who spent a lot of time with family and friends and especially liked to take his family on extensive vacations to the East Coast, New England, Canada, and out West.
In his free time, Mr. McLaughlin enjoyed fishing, boating, and golf. His other favorite pastimes included bowling and playing softball.
He also liked to play cards with relatives and play the piano during family gatherings.
Mr. McLaughlin was a former member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Toledo and Monroe Boat Club in Monroe.
Along with his wife, Sharon McLaughlin, surviving are his daughters, Lisa McLaughlin, Laura McLaughlin, and Lynn Toma; son, Michael McLaughlin; sister, Marjorie Harman; brother, Dave McLaughlin; and two grandsons.
Because of the pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor's choice
.
