Allene Corbitt Brownridge



Allene Corbitt Brownridge, age 89, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Wolf Creek Campus of the Genacross Lutheran Services. She was born July 5, 1931, in Calhoun City, Mississippi, to Roie and Lillie (Steele) Corbitt.



Allene was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Brownridge; parents, Roie and Lillie Corbitt; stepmother, Irene Corbitt Thompson; brother, David Corbitt; sisters, Oralean Corbitt Braddy and Elsie Corbitt Seay; and son, Larry Stovall.



She leaves behind her sisters, Mary Corbitt Dunson and Glenda Corbitt Barry (Odell); her daughters, Cynthia Brown and Kymberly Brownridge; and a host of family members and friends.



Special thanks to her sister and caretaker, Mary Dunson, and the staff of Wolf Creek for the wonderful care over the years.



There will be a graveside ceremony on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:00pm, at the Historic Woodland Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life at a memorial service in the Spring of 2021, date to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to the House of Day Funeral Home.





