1/1
Allene Corbitt Brownridge
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allene Corbitt Brownridge

Allene Corbitt Brownridge, age 89, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Wolf Creek Campus of the Genacross Lutheran Services. She was born July 5, 1931, in Calhoun City, Mississippi, to Roie and Lillie (Steele) Corbitt.

Allene was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Brownridge; parents, Roie and Lillie Corbitt; stepmother, Irene Corbitt Thompson; brother, David Corbitt; sisters, Oralean Corbitt Braddy and Elsie Corbitt Seay; and son, Larry Stovall.

She leaves behind her sisters, Mary Corbitt Dunson and Glenda Corbitt Barry (Odell); her daughters, Cynthia Brown and Kymberly Brownridge; and a host of family members and friends.

Special thanks to her sister and caretaker, Mary Dunson, and the staff of Wolf Creek for the wonderful care over the years.

There will be a graveside ceremony on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:00pm, at the Historic Woodland Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life at a memorial service in the Spring of 2021, date to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to the House of Day Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Historic Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved