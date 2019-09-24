|
Mrs. Allie Mae Smith
Allie Mae Smith, 89, of Toledo, OH, passed into the hands of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, due to complications after a stroke. Allie was born to the late Ellis and Willie Catherine Fleming Gainey. Allie graduated from Whitney Vocational High School and Wilberforce University in Education. Allie taught grade school in the Toledo Public School System until moving to Brooklyn, NY, becoming a hospital Bookkeeper/Accountant for many years. Allie loved her family, pastor, church and her yard, focusing on her grass, flowers and plants. Allie was very active in Warren A M E Church. She was a member of the Senior Usher Board and Minute Ladies, always in full support. Allie contributed to many charitable organizations while being a member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, Deltas, a lifetime member of the Toledo Symphony League, and The Toledo Opera Guild. Allie was a very quiet person, often indulging herself in crossword-Jigsaw and Word Search puzzles. She delighted in completing the crossword puzzle in The New York times. She loved Chinese food and shrimp, watching her Christmas decorations in her yard and her favorite thing to do was decorating and looking at the tree her beloved daughter, Diane, gave her before her passing. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Eugene Smith; daughter, Diane Smith and brother, Frank Gainey.
Allie is survived by sisters, Eunice Brown and Lucille Boyd and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Special longtime friends, Drucilla Griffin and Equilla Roach.
A Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin 11 am Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Warren A.M.E. Church, 915 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019