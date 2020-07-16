Allison Elaine "Eleni" Roebke
Allison Elaine "Eleni" Roebke, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born December 4, 1982, in Sylvania, OH, to Dr. Paul and Elaine (Mitchell) Roebke. Allison earned both Bachelor's (Magna Cum Laude) and Master's degrees from The University of Toledo and an Associate's degree (Summa Cum Laude) from Owens. She was a member of both Phi Kappa Phi and Spanish Language Honor Societies.
Allison studied and traveled internationally, worked for the Social Security Administration, worked in cosmetics, spoke and wrote fluent Spanish and Greek, earned the Silver Award in Girl Scouts as a youth, and enjoyed traveling with her father, mother, and brother.
Allison is survived by her loving family; parents, Paul and Elaine Roebke; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Toni Rae Roebke; grandmother, Mary Mitchell.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3p.m. to 8p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH.
Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Toledo Area Metro Parks, The National M.S. Society, and/or Girl Scouts of America.
