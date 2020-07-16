1/1
Allison Elaine "Eleni" Roebke
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison Elaine "Eleni" Roebke

Allison Elaine "Eleni" Roebke, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born December 4, 1982, in Sylvania, OH, to Dr. Paul and Elaine (Mitchell) Roebke. Allison earned both Bachelor's (Magna Cum Laude) and Master's degrees from The University of Toledo and an Associate's degree (Summa Cum Laude) from Owens. She was a member of both Phi Kappa Phi and Spanish Language Honor Societies.

Allison studied and traveled internationally, worked for the Social Security Administration, worked in cosmetics, spoke and wrote fluent Spanish and Greek, earned the Silver Award in Girl Scouts as a youth, and enjoyed traveling with her father, mother, and brother.

Allison is survived by her loving family; parents, Paul and Elaine Roebke; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Toni Rae Roebke; grandmother, Mary Mitchell.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3p.m. to 8p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH.

Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Toledo Area Metro Parks, The National M.S. Society, and/or Girl Scouts of America.

Online condolences may be offered to Allison's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
07:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved