|
|
(News story) PORT CLINTON - Allyn Riznikove, a music teacher turned professional photographer, died Feb. 4 in Riverview Healthcare Campus, a nursing facility in Oak Harbor, Ohio. He was 72.
He had Alzheimer's disease for 10 years, his wife of 53 years, Carol Riznikove, said.
Mr. Riznikove and his wife owned and operated a photo studio in Port Clinton from 1977, when they bought it, until 2013, when they closed it and retired.
Before that, he taught music from 1970 to 1974 at what now is Oak Harbor Middle School and then was a photographer at a photo studio in Bellevue.
"Photography was his love," Mrs. Riznikove said. "He fell in love with it when he was 15 and had a dark room ever since."
"Probably 25 percent of his photography was for the schools. That was his joy, because he loved young people," his wife said. "His only other interest was music. He played trumpet, French horn, and mellophone."
Born in 1947, Mr. Riznikove had a 1970 bachelor's degree in music education from Ohio State University.
Some of his photographic work was entered in the Professional Photographers of America's Permanent Loan Collection, Mrs. Riznikove said.
His professional memberships included Professional Photographers of Ohio, where he was a former board member and past president; Professional Photographers of Northwest Ohio, where he had served in a various capacities including president; and Professional Photographers of America, where he was a former council member.
He was also a former executive secretary for American Photographic Artisans Guild.
Mr. Riznikove enjoyed taking pictures of people at special events such weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and family reunions the most, she said.
He also enjoyed scenic photography and for that reason had traveled the country extensively.
Over the years, Mr. Riznikove had also volunteered for the youth in a variety of capacities.
He was involved with Kiwanis International, directed choirs, guided 4H youth at the Ottawa County Fair, and volunteered at Port Clinton High School's Performing Arts Center.
In retirement, he continued to practice photography "just for fun," his wife said.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Riznikove.
Along with his wife, surviving are his daughters, Lisa, Megan, Joy, and Amanda Riznikove; sister, Shirley Cirjak; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, where memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 18, 2020