Alma D. MahaffeyAlma D. Mahaffey, 93 of Rossford. Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Alma was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 16, 1926 to William and Thelma (St. John) Pieper. She was a 1944 Lake High School graduate. Alma was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ Millbury. Alma married her grade school sweetheart, Warren D. Mahaffey, whom she met in first grade and was married 48 years prior to his passing in 1992. Together they enjoyed fishing and camping, especially in the northern region in Canada. She was also known for her quilting ability, making beautiful quilts for all her children and grandchildren. With her green thumb she was able to bring back every plant to life. A favorite memory was tap dancing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade with her daughter.Surviving are her children, Sharon (Bruce) Schwamberger, Denise Knight, Sue Morgenroth, Wendy Mahaffey, Warren "Bus" Mahaffey Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; siblings, William Jr. (Vi) Pieper, Richard (Del) Pieper, Carole Jacob, Darlene (Howard) Braddock; sisters-in-law, Alice Pieper and June Murphy. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Fred, Herman, Donald, Chester, Thelma, Dolores, Melvin; sons-in-law, Jim Knight and Dan Morgenroth; daughter-in-law, Kathi Mahaffey.With the current pandemic situation Alma's family wishes to thank everyone for thinking of them at this time. Private family visitation and service will be held. Interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the Elizabeth Scott Community, for the care and compassion given to Alma. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the donor's choice. Assisting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.