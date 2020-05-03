Alma D. Mahaffey
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma D. Mahaffey

Alma D. Mahaffey, 93 of Rossford. Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Alma was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 16, 1926 to William and Thelma (St. John) Pieper. She was a 1944 Lake High School graduate. Alma was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ Millbury. Alma married her grade school sweetheart, Warren D. Mahaffey, whom she met in first grade and was married 48 years prior to his passing in 1992. Together they enjoyed fishing and camping, especially in the northern region in Canada. She was also known for her quilting ability, making beautiful quilts for all her children and grandchildren. With her green thumb she was able to bring back every plant to life. A favorite memory was tap dancing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade with her daughter.

Surviving are her children, Sharon (Bruce) Schwamberger, Denise Knight, Sue Morgenroth, Wendy Mahaffey, Warren "Bus" Mahaffey Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; siblings, William Jr. (Vi) Pieper, Richard (Del) Pieper, Carole Jacob, Darlene (Howard) Braddock; sisters-in-law, Alice Pieper and June Murphy. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Fred, Herman, Donald, Chester, Thelma, Dolores, Melvin; sons-in-law, Jim Knight and Dan Morgenroth; daughter-in-law, Kathi Mahaffey.

With the current pandemic situation Alma's family wishes to thank everyone for thinking of them at this time. Private family visitation and service will be held. Interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the Elizabeth Scott Community, for the care and compassion given to Alma. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to the donor's choice. Assisting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
8 entries
You are in our thoughts and prayers Sue and Family. So sorry for your loss.
Paul
Friend
So sorry to hear of your moms passing Buss. Praying for your family
Alfred
Friend
What a wonderful person, so sorry for your loss. So happy we shared so many special memories, especially the2001 Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Sharon
Friend
Sue, my heartfelt heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family on the passing of your Mother. We share so many memories, especially in dance. I remember how we shared a room at various competitions we attended and the wonderful experience of the 2001 Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Alma was a wonderful person and a joy to be around.
Sharon
Friend
Sending prayers to family and friends. My heart is with you during this sad time.
Missy Knight
Family
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you in your time of sorrow.
Jane Butler
Friend
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Butch
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful lady. We will love you and miss you always. So many wonderful times to remember.
Lois Baum
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved