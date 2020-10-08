1/2
Aloise Dunne
1924 - 2020
Aloise Dunne

Aloise Dunne (nee Fortuna), age 96, beloved wife of the late Carroll J. Jr. Dear mother of Mary, Paul, Elise, Karen (Scot) and Raymond (Diane). Loving Grandmother of Aaron, Lauren, Dan, Mikhala, Allison and Megan. Great grandmother of Shanley, Aidan and Tristan. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Pucell). Sister of Betty Godnavec, Martha Gozion and the following deceased: Frank, Mary, Agnes Hoffman, Joseph L., Julius and Thomas. Dear aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October, 9 from 3-7:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Oh 43613. Concluding Panachyda Service at 6:15 p.m. followed by rosary at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Michael Catholic Church, Byzantine Ukranian Rite, 133 Walnut St. Rossford, Ohio 43460 on Saturday for 11:00 a.m. services. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael Catholic Church or charity of your choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
OCT
9
Rosary
06:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
06:15 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church, Byzantine Ukranian Rite
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 7, 2020
Mary, I remember your sweet mother. How lucky we both were to have our mothers for as long as we did. My mom lived to 96 as well. Wrap yourself in all the wonderful memories. love to you and your siblings.
Cheryl Zimmerman Aldrich
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dickie and Pam Fortuna
Family
