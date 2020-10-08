Aloise Dunne
Aloise Dunne (nee Fortuna), age 96, beloved wife of the late Carroll J. Jr. Dear mother of Mary, Paul, Elise, Karen (Scot) and Raymond (Diane). Loving Grandmother of Aaron, Lauren, Dan, Mikhala, Allison and Megan. Great grandmother of Shanley, Aidan and Tristan. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Pucell). Sister of Betty Godnavec, Martha Gozion and the following deceased: Frank, Mary, Agnes Hoffman, Joseph L., Julius and Thomas. Dear aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October, 9 from 3-7:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Oh 43613. Concluding Panachyda Service at 6:15 p.m. followed by rosary at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Michael Catholic Church, Byzantine Ukranian Rite, 133 Walnut St. Rossford, Ohio 43460 on Saturday for 11:00 a.m. services. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael Catholic Church or charity of your choice
.