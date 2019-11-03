|
|
Aloysius F. Radlinski
Al, 101, passed away peacefully, on September 5, 2019, in Sun City, AZ. He was born in Toledo, OH to Joseph and Katherine (Kaszynski) on March 31, 1918. He was the eighth of fourteen children all who preceded him in death. He grew up in the Kuschwantz neighborhood and graduated from St. Stanislaw School.
Al served in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 till 1946. He was wounded and lost his left leg below the knee in Holland on March 15, 1945. His decorations included the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Metal, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon and One Bronze Campaign Star.
After the war, he returned to Toledo and worked for Q-Man Potato Chips, Lucas County Courts as a Document Recorder, and the Lucas County Garage as Parts Clerk until his retirement in 1976. He and his wife, Evelyn, moved to Sun City, Arizona in 1977.
Throughout his life, Al was always committed to service. He was a founding member of St. Jude Church in Toledo, and a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Sun City since it was founded in 1979. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 60 years and past President. He also collected clothes and hundreds of blankets that he sent to the St. Bonaventure School and Indian Mission in Thoreau, New Mexico.
Al was also an active member of the Disabled American Veterans in Toledo and Sun City for almost 75 years, serving as their Chaplain for many years, and the Purple Heart organization for 40 years. At 101, he was still collecting funds for the annual drive for the Purple Heart, the DAV's "Forget-Me-Not" Drive, and Camp Corral, a summer camp for military service members' children funded by the Golden Corral Restaurants. In his earlier days, Al collected over $85,000 for the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, and thousands of dollars for the remodeling of the visitors' center for the Arizona battleship in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was inducted in the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010.
Al has been a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Logsdon-Walla Post No. 639 in Toledo, for over 70 years. He is also a Fourth Degree (1961) and life time member of the Knights of Columbus.
Al was married to his wife, Evelyn (Sobczak) for 69 ½ years until her death in November 2012. Al is survived by his daughter Judith (Joseph) Janicki, son, Allen (Dee) Radlinski, six grandchildren, Dr. Joseph (Jessica) Janicki, Julie (Anthony Amato) Janicki, Aaron (Meggin) Radlinski, Brad Radlinski, Jeremy (Tiffany) Janicki, and Craig (Melonie) Radlinski, and 10 great grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew, Vivian, Eva, Lorenzo, Xavier, Anthony, Theodore, Alex, and Dafne.
A Mass of Resurrection was held on September 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Sun City, AZ. Al's remains were interred with his wife, Evelyn at a military funeral service at the National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on October 14, 2019. A memorial mass for Al will be held for family and friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with family will begin at 10:00 a.m. before the mass.
