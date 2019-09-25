|
Alphonse "Sonny" Wisniewski
Alphonse "Sonny" S. Wisniewski age 88 of Toledo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who love him on September 20, 2019. He was born to Anna Purol and Stanley Wisniewski on October 29, 1930. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1951 and married Mary L. Smith on November 22 that same year in Immaculate Conception Church. Al entered the U.S. Army on July 14, 1951 and was trained in the mountains of the Swiss Alps where he served as a cook. In 1953, Al entered the U.S. Army reserve and served until 1959. He was employed at Bingham Stamping from 1953-1985 and in 1985, Al was hired at the Toledo Jeep Plant retiring in 1995.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeff; brother Raymond and sisters Irene Miscazge, Alice Wozniak and Rita Naibor. He is survived by his son Greg (Becky) Wisniewski of Napoleon, Ohio; granddaughter Jaime (Brandon) Rychener; great-granddaughter Sofia Rychener and sister Gloria Bowers of Rossford, Ohio.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may take the form of contributions to a . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019