Alton "Walt" Long



Alton "Walt" Walter Long, 84, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, early on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on January 29, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan to Ike and Leona Long. Upon high school graduation, Walt enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a company clerk. In 1954, he married his Michigan sweetheart; Joanne Bodrogian.



Walt worked for DOW chemical for ten years and then Owens Illinois for 34 years; for which he traveled internationally to over 20 countries. Walt will be forever remembered by his close friends and family for his unwavering friendship, hard-work, dedication and wonderful sense of humor.



Walt was preceded in death by his brother Lowell, daughter Pamela Henry, and his mother and father. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne (Bodrogian) Long; daughters, Deborah Mathenia (Dave), Valerie Long-Monday (Kirk); grandchildren, Jessica Torres (Eric), Jordan Henry (Cherisse), Lauren Monday-Beabout (Roby), Evan Monday (Breanna); and four great-grandchildren, Korra, Jaiden, Robbie and Valerie.



The family will receive guests at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after 11am followed by a memorial service at 1:30 PM.



