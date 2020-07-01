Alvin Lobert

Alvin LobertAlvin Lobert, 94, a kind and generous man who was deeply loved by his family, passed away on June 25, 2020.Alvin lived in Toledo, Ohio where he was President of Romanoff Electric before retiring to Florida where he resided for the past 40 years.Alvin would have said that his greatest successes and joys came from coaching Pee Wee football and Romanoff Electric Cedar Point picnics.He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Thelma; and his daughter, Andrea.Alvin is survived by his son, Michael (wife Olga) from Delray Beach, Florida; his grandchildren, Wendy, Stephanie, Christopher, Ryan and Courtney; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Howard.Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be delayed until it is safe for family and friends to gather to celebrate Alvin's life.Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840