Alvin Lobert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Lobert

Alvin Lobert, 94, a kind and generous man who was deeply loved by his family, passed away on June 25, 2020.

Alvin lived in Toledo, Ohio where he was President of Romanoff Electric before retiring to Florida where he resided for the past 40 years.

Alvin would have said that his greatest successes and joys came from coaching Pee Wee football and Romanoff Electric Cedar Point picnics.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Thelma; and his daughter, Andrea.

Alvin is survived by his son, Michael (wife Olga) from Delray Beach, Florida; his grandchildren, Wendy, Stephanie, Christopher, Ryan and Courtney; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Howard.

Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be delayed until it is safe for family and friends to gather to celebrate Alvin's life.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840

www.wickfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved