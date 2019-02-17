Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Alvin P. McCallum, 72, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, February 15, 2019. Alvin was born in Walbridge, Ohio on June 26, 1946 to Elmer and Dorothy (Habel) McCallum. After high school Alvin joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country. He was a member of the Genoa Masonic Lodge 433. Alvin had a passion for tinkering with small engines and was always willing to fix anything. He was truly a jack of all trades and will be dearly missed.

Alvin is survived by his siblings, Celia (George) Cox, Larry (Linda) McCallum, Howard (Mary) McCallum; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; and siblings, James and Inez McCallum.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm with Masonic Lodge services at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
