Alvin Popp
Alvin Popp, 74, of Northwood, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1945 to Wenzelous and Barbara (Davidson) Popp in Oneida, KY. Alvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before working at Baron Drawn Steel for 34 years. He was also a long time member of the U.A.W.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vance; step-father, George Yedica; sister, Janice Yedica.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Norma J.; children, Alvin Lyle Popp, Julie Popp, Keith Partin, Karen (Don) Duncan, Paul (Britani) Partin; grandfather of, Jared Popp, Jacob Lisowski, Thomas Popp, Myklynn LaPoint, Josh Duncan, Lauren Duncan, Dillon Wood, Marissa Partin, Tyler Snyder; great-grandfather of, Noelle Popp; and siblings, Noel Popp, Dale (Maggie) Popp, George Yedica, Gary Yedica, Gene (Rose) Yedica, JoAnn (Tom) Stahl, and Joyce Yedica.The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer DeMars of Comfort Care and Grace Hospice for the care that Alvin received.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Funeral services will take place at Athens Missionary Baptist, 101 Breckman St., Walbridge, OH on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 followed by burial at Lake Township Cemetery, Pastor David McGregor officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Athens Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Grace Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020