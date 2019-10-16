|
Alvin R. Obarski
Alvin R. Obarski, 94, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 28, 2019 at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community in Overland Park, KS, where he had resided the last six years. He was born March 12, 1925 in Toledo, OH to Roman and Rose (Demarkowski) Obarski. Alvin graduated from Macomber High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Following his discharge, he married Betty Jane Baker, the love of his life for 53 years until she passed away in 1999. After serving his Tool and Die apprenticeship at Hall Manufacturing, he joined his father at Precise Tool Company in Toledo (later changed to Obars Machine and Tool Company). They worked together until his father's passing in 1969 and Al continued running the business as majority owner, President and CEO until his retirement to Florida in 1993.
While in Toledo, Alvin was a member of Christ the King Parish, serving as an usher, several terms on the Parish Council and on the Board of the former Christ the King Credit Union. Alvin was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo and Isla Del Sol in St. Petersburg, where he made his first hole in one in 2004 at the age of 79. He was a keen boater and fisherman and enjoyed traveling the world over. He was a 45-year member of the Toledo-Sylvania Elks Lodge 53, where he was awarded life membership in 2015. Known for his engaging smile, Al was especially fond of the daily 4 o'clock happy hours he organized and spent socializing with friends while living both in Florida and Kansas.
In addition to his wife Betty, Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Charles Granata. He is survived by his sons, Gregory (Marcia) and Stephen; daughters, Kathleen (Stan) Kanderski and Lori (KC) Borden; sister, Arline Granata; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit Friday, October 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, where an Elks service at 7:00 p.m. will be followed by the praying of the Rosary. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 19, at Christ the King Catholic Church starting 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alvin's name may be made to Honor Flight or Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019