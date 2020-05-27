Alvin Taylor
1942 - 2020
Alvin Taylor

04/20/1942 - 05/24/2020

Alvin Taylor, 78 years old, passed away on May 24, 2020. Alvin is survived by his brothers, Sammie, Ernest and Pierre (Alethea) Taylor, and Edgar Mosely; sons, Alvin Chip Taylor Jr., Alvin (Michelle) Ball and Aric Taylor; daughters, Lisa Taylor and Tina Ashley; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; aunts, Betty Adams and Jimmie Lee Penamon and nephew, Darrell (Marlene) Taylor.

Wake services will be held at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43607 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hills Place and Kindred Hospice, in Cleveland, for their loving care of Alvin.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Wake
03:00 - 04:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
