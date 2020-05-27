Alvin Taylor
04/20/1942 - 05/24/2020
Alvin Taylor, 78 years old, passed away on May 24, 2020. Alvin is survived by his brothers, Sammie, Ernest and Pierre (Alethea) Taylor, and Edgar Mosely; sons, Alvin Chip Taylor Jr., Alvin (Michelle) Ball and Aric Taylor; daughters, Lisa Taylor and Tina Ashley; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; aunts, Betty Adams and Jimmie Lee Penamon and nephew, Darrell (Marlene) Taylor.
Wake services will be held at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43607 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hills Place and Kindred Hospice, in Cleveland, for their loving care of Alvin.
www.houseofday.com
04/20/1942 - 05/24/2020
Alvin Taylor, 78 years old, passed away on May 24, 2020. Alvin is survived by his brothers, Sammie, Ernest and Pierre (Alethea) Taylor, and Edgar Mosely; sons, Alvin Chip Taylor Jr., Alvin (Michelle) Ball and Aric Taylor; daughters, Lisa Taylor and Tina Ashley; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; aunts, Betty Adams and Jimmie Lee Penamon and nephew, Darrell (Marlene) Taylor.
Wake services will be held at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43607 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hills Place and Kindred Hospice, in Cleveland, for their loving care of Alvin.
www.houseofday.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.