Alvin Taylor04/20/1942 - 05/24/2020Alvin Taylor, 78 years old, passed away on May 24, 2020. Alvin is survived by his brothers, Sammie, Ernest and Pierre (Alethea) Taylor, and Edgar Mosely; sons, Alvin Chip Taylor Jr., Alvin (Michelle) Ball and Aric Taylor; daughters, Lisa Taylor and Tina Ashley; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; aunts, Betty Adams and Jimmie Lee Penamon and nephew, Darrell (Marlene) Taylor.Wake services will be held at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43607 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hills Place and Kindred Hospice, in Cleveland, for their loving care of Alvin.