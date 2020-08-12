1/1
Alvirta Hardin
1923 - 2020
Alvirta Hardin

Alvirta Hardin, age 97, of Westland, MI, died August 10, 2020 at The Arbors of Sylvania. She was born March 30, 1923 in Hindman, KY to the late William and Mary (Combs) Sizemore. She married Edward Hardin on January 30, 1942 in Erie, MI and he preceded her in death. Following high school graduation, Alvirta worked as a bookkeeper with Toledo Scale for many years. She was an active and long time member of the Order Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be private with interment at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on Aug. 12, 2020.
