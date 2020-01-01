|
|
Alvis "Jewel" Knowles
On December 13, 2019, the Angels escorted Alvis "Jewel" Knowles to his mansion in the sky. Al was born on June 30, 1937 to Racine (Hunt) and Walter Knowles in Tupelo, MS and moved to Toledo at an early age. Al worked for BTL Specialty Resins where he later retired after 40 years of Service. Al had an extreme love and passion for cars and anything that had wheels. That love led him to become a great mechanic. He was to say the least "a great man." Mostly quiet but walked with the world in his back pocket. He could fix anything which made him loved by many, knowing they could always count on him to fix anything.
Al was preceded in death by: parents, brothers: Walker Knowles, Walter Knowles, and Jim Knowles; sister, Lula Hunt. Cherishing his memory are sons: Kenneth Banks, Detroit, MI and Aaron Knowles, Toledo, OH; his only daughter, Deborah Knowles, Toledo, OH. Sisters: Jimmie Lee Bradley and Martha Braddy both of Toledo, OH. Sister-in-law, Betty Jean Knowles. One brother, Leonard Knowles, Toledo, OH. Ten grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of special friends and extended family.
Viewing, Friday January 3 at House of Day Mortuary 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday January 4 at House of Day: Family Hour 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Services at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020