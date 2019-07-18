Amanda "Mandy" Barnett



Amanda "Mandy" Barnett, 44, of Toledo passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Mandy was born on March 31, 1975 to Daniel Barnett and the late Janice (Hassen) Barnet in Toledo, Ohio.



Mandy is survived by her father, Daniel Barnett of Bowling Green; aunts, Joyce (Jerome) Templin, Jody Hassen, Gail (Danielle) Barnett, Robin (Mark) Hoffman; uncles, Jeff Hassen, and Jay (Carrie) Hassen. Mandy was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Hassen; grandparents, Gene & Delores Barnett; Leo & Mary Hassen; and uncle Jerry Hassen. Mandy graduated from Bowling Green High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University. She was a substitute teacher for Toledo Public Schools and volunteered at the Wood County Humane Society. Mandy enjoyed traveling, loved animals, and was a great parent to a number of cats over the years. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.



Visitation for Mandy will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 NOON in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Mandy's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting



Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019