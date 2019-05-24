Amanda Lee Meyers



Amanda Lee Meyers, 29, of Arcadia, OH, who was affectionally called Spike by her Dad, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2008, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was an Assistant Manager at Dollar Tree, and she loved her years of working with clients as an STNA. Amanda graduated from Arcadia High School in 2008. Amanda loved to make creative pancakes with her kids. She treasured every moment spent with her babies. Amanda was a very creative and intuitive writer. She worded things so apropos. Amanda is survived by her children Alexxa Rae and Aaron Marc Heft; co-parent Marcus Heft; her parents Jeff and Lisa (Neary) Meyers; sister Andrea Meyers; nieces Arianna and Adalena Morris; grandparents Bonnie and Bob Sibberson, Janet Meyers and James Neary Jr., aunt Carol (Gene) Ledesma and uncle Dan (Kathy) Meyers. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ronald D. Meyers and Sally Neary.



Amanda was loved and encouraged by her large family, friends and prayer warriors.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Friday May 24th from 4 – 8 PM where Funeral Services will be held Saturday the 25th at 1 PM.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider tributes to Amanda's children, c/o grandpa Jeff Meyers, or the . Online condolences to



Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019